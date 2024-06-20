Watch Now
NewsMilwaukee County

Actions

"I had a mother's feeling": Mother of 20-year-old victim speaks about deadly wreck on Milwaukee's south side

The Wisconsin Veterans Network has spent the last five years trying to uplift and focus on the needs of this growing demographic.
Mother of 20-year-old crash victim speaks about deadly wreck in Milwaukee
Posted at 6:25 AM, Jun 20, 2024

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a fatal car crash on the 4900 block of W. Oklahoma Avenue.

A 22-year-old, 20-year-old and 19-year-old were all pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say a white BMW with four passengers was speeding east on Oklahoma when the driver lost control and hit two parked cars.

Deadly crash on Oklahoma Avenue in Milwaukee
Deadly crash on Oklahoma Avenue in Milwaukee

A 22-year-old passenger was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

TMJ4's Sydni Eure spoke to neighbors who say the stretch of Oklahoma where the crash happened is dangerous. They say they see crashes regularly.

She also spoke to the mother of the deceased 20-year-old passenger, Sarah Lapalm.

"That is my son, sadly. So my 20-year-old son was a passenger in the vehicle and he is now passed away," she said. "I was correct, I guess I had a mother's feeling. It pulled me out of my house this morning at three a.m."

Anyone with any information about the crash is asked to call the Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.

Talk to us:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROFILE PIC VERDIN.png

Meet your northern Milwaukee County reporter: Gideon Verdin
PROFILE PIC JONES.png

Meet your downtown Milwaukee reporter: Brendyn Jones
PROFILE-PIC-ROJAS-CASTILLO.png

Meet your southern Milwaukee County reporter: Elaine Rojas-Castillo