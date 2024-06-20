"I had a mother's feeling": Mother of 20-year-old victim speaks about deadly wreck on Milwaukee's south side

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a fatal car crash on the 4900 block of W. Oklahoma Avenue.

A 22-year-old, 20-year-old and 19-year-old were all pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say a white BMW with four passengers was speeding east on Oklahoma when the driver lost control and hit two parked cars.

TMJ4, Sydni Eure Deadly crash on Oklahoma Avenue in Milwaukee

A 22-year-old passenger was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

TMJ4's Sydni Eure spoke to neighbors who say the stretch of Oklahoma where the crash happened is dangerous. They say they see crashes regularly.

She also spoke to the mother of the deceased 20-year-old passenger, Sarah Lapalm.

"That is my son, sadly. So my 20-year-old son was a passenger in the vehicle and he is now passed away," she said. "I was correct, I guess I had a mother's feeling. It pulled me out of my house this morning at three a.m."

Anyone with any information about the crash is asked to call the Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.



