21-year-old killed in shooting near 39th and Capitol in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead on Thursday night.
The shooting happened just after 7 p.m. near 39th and Capitol. Police said the victim, a 21-year-old, died at the scene.
An investigation into the circumstances behind the shooting and the search for a suspect is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips.
