21-year-old dead, three others injured after crash in Milwaukee

A 21-year-old is dead and three other people are injured after a crash in Milwaukee. Police say the 21-year-old driver was speeding and lost control.
Posted at 6:23 AM, Jun 10, 2024

A 21-year-old is dead and three other people are injured after a crash in Milwaukee.

Police say the 21-year-old driver was speeding, lost control and then hit a pole near 91st and Appleton just before 10:00 p.m. Sunday night.

Officers say the three others that were in the car were taken to the hospital and are being treated for serious injuries. There's no word currently on their condition.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash. Police say the investigation is ongoing.

