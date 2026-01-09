2026 MBA Homebuilders and Remodeling Show starts Friday

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — The Metro Builders Association (MBA) Home Building and Remodeling Show will run Friday through Sunday at the Wisconsin State Fair Park Exposition Center.

The Show will be open from noon to 7 p.m. Friday; from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday; and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Advanced admission will be $10.00 for adults, $6.00 for seniors/military, and free for children 12 and under.

Visit MBAhomeshow.com for more information or to purchase tickets.

