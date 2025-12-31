2026 'Children Are Crying' calendar highlights Milwaukee's positive role models

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee community calendar that has been supporting inner-city youth for more than two decades continues its mission with a 2026 edition focused on celebrating the city's positive role models.

The "Children Are Crying" calendar, created by Muhibb Dyer, has funded scholarships for local students while showcasing positive images of Milwaukee's African American community. This year's theme, "Made in Milwaukee," highlights community leaders and changemakers rather than negative stereotypes.

"The whole concept of 'The Children are Crying' revolves around a child's first instinct is to cry when they don't have the language to articulate what they really need," Dyer said. "If we fast forward 14 to 15 years, children are still crying. They don't need to be fed or picked up anymore, but they are crying out in our streets every day by fighting in schools and sometimes fighting in the streets."

The calendar serves as a call to action for adults to support all children in the community, Dyer explained. It combines photography and poetry to deliver its message while raising funds for the Dale Young/Ishmael Matthews Scholarship.

"I believe that Milwaukee gets a bad rap," Dyer said. "The narrative of this city is that we are thugs and hustlers and criminals, especially in the African American community. But that's not my Milwaukee. My Milwaukee consists of people who are leaders, who are lovers, who are teachers, mothers and fathers, great community people who have sown seeds of goodness."

The 2025 calendar features prominent Milwaukee figures, including Mac Weddle, who has worked at Northcott Neighborhood Center for over 50 years, Dr. Howard Fuller, who founded his own school, and the late Vel Phillips, who has a statue in Wisconsin.

"We want to let young people know that they are more than shrines, teddy bears and flowers that they see on the corner, that they come from great people who do great things," Dyer said.

The scholarship program specifically targets students who have shown improvement rather than just academic excellence.

"We want to encourage every child to be excellent, but we don't want to negate the fact that there are young people who should be rewarded for transformation," Dyer said. "We seek out the child that maybe had a 1.5 or a 2.0 and maybe brought it up to a 2.5 and a 3.0 and give them a donation, because they should be rewarded for change as well."

The "Children Are Crying" calendar costs $10 and can be purchased online or by phone for local delivery, 414-793-6346.

