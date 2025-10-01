20-year-old moped driver killed in Milwaukee crash near 27th and Parnell

MILWAUKEE — A 20-year-old moped driver was killed in a crash in Milwaukee on Tuesday night.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. near 27th and Parnell, when police said a driver collided with the moped. The rider was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was taken into custody, while the identity of the moped driver has not been released.

The crash is still under investigation. Police said impairment does not appear to be a factor. Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

