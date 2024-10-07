20-year-old driver dies in Saturday night crash and MPD looks for driver of second car

MILWAUKEE — A driver died after colliding with another vehicle in mid-turn on the 6800 block of W. Capitol Dr. Saturday night.

The 20-year-old was driving West on Capitol and the second vehicle was traveling East.

When the second vehicle went to turn onto N. 68th St. the 20-year-old crashed into them. Paramedics attempted to perform life-saving measures on the victim, but they later succumbed to their injuries and were pronounced dead.

Following the crash, the second driver fled the scene. The second driver's car was found by MPD but the driver was not found with the vehicle.

MPD is looking for the driver of the second vehicle.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

