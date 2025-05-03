2 teens injured after shooting Friday night, Milwaukee police say

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, two teens were left injured after a shooting Friday night.
Police say the shooting happened around 10:40 p.m. Friday, May 2, in the area of Roosevelt Blvd. and Capitol Dr.
The first victim, police say, a 14-year-old, was transported to a local hospital for non-fatal gunshot injuries.
The second victim, a 17-year-old, was also transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal gunshot injuries.
Police say the shooting may have been related to a robbery.
The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating and seeking both known and unknown suspects. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.
