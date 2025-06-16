MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a double shooting that left two people injured, including a teen, on Sunday evening.

Police said the shooting happened just before 6 p.m. near Fond du Lac and Hampton on June 15. Police said the victims, a 16-year-old and a 20-year-old, were injured in the shooting and were taken to the hospital. They are expected to survive.

Watch: 2 hurt, including teen, in shooting near Fond du Lac and Hampton

2 hurt, including teen, in shooting near Fond du Lac and Hampton in Milwaukee

The investigation is ongoing; however, police said it may be related to road rage, and they are continuing to seek suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or through the P3 Tips app.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip