2 dead in double shooting at Franklin home near Drake Lane and Mission Hills

CITY OF FRANKLIN, Wis. — Two people are dead after a double shooting at a home near Drake Lane and Mission Hills on Tuesday.

According to the Franklin Police Department, officers and fire crews responded to the home around 5:20 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, for a report of a person seen on the ground inside the residence.

TMJ4

Officers forced their way into the home and found a 66-year-old woman and a 65-year-old man, who were pronounced dead by the fire department from gunshot wounds, according to police.

There is no apparent threat to the public, and the investigation is ongoing.

