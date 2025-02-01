Watch Now
NewsMilwaukee County

Actions

2 dead 3 injured, in wrong-way crash on I-43 northbound, Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office says

Fatal Crash
TMJ4 News
Fatal Crash
Posted
and last updated

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, two people are dead and three are injured following a crash on I-43 northbound.

Wis DOT says that I-43 northbound at Lapham St. is closed due to a crash.

Around 5:07 a.m. Saturday, Feb.1 The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office was notified that two vehicles were driving southbound in the northbound lanes.

Shortly after entering I-43 near Plankinton Ave., one of the wrong-way vehicles, a white sedan, struck an oncoming vehicle, which was driving the correct direction.

The male driver of the white sedan and a female passenger died on scene. The Sheriff’s office says a third person in the striking vehicle was transported to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The vehicle that was struck held a man and a small child, neither of which sustained life-threatening injuries.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident and searching for the second wrong-way vehicle, a dark or silver SUV. The Sheriff’s office has not yet determined if the vehicles are connected.

Talk to us:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROFILE-PIC-VERDIN.png

Meet your northern Milwaukee County reporter: Gideon Verdin
PROFILE-PIC-JONES.png

Meet your southern Milwaukee County reporter: Brendyn Jones