2 dead 3 injured, in wrong-way crash on I-43 northbound, Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office says

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, two people are dead and three are injured following a crash on I-43 northbound.

Wis DOT says that I-43 northbound at Lapham St. is closed due to a crash.

Around 5:07 a.m. Saturday, Feb.1 The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office was notified that two vehicles were driving southbound in the northbound lanes.

Shortly after entering I-43 near Plankinton Ave., one of the wrong-way vehicles, a white sedan, struck an oncoming vehicle, which was driving the correct direction.

The male driver of the white sedan and a female passenger died on scene. The Sheriff’s office says a third person in the striking vehicle was transported to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The vehicle that was struck held a man and a small child, neither of which sustained life-threatening injuries.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident and searching for the second wrong-way vehicle, a dark or silver SUV. The Sheriff’s office has not yet determined if the vehicles are connected.

