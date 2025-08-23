$1M raised for Milwaukee area flood victims through GoFundMe campaigns

MILWAUKEE — More than $1 million has been raised on GoFundMe across all 50 states to directly help those affected by the historic flooding in Milwaukee and across Southeast Wisconsin, and to support nonprofits on the ground providing relief including.
GoFundMe has launched the Wisconsin Flood Relief Hub which features dozens of fundraisers that have been verified. These fundraisers are helping community members with immediate needs like temporary housing and debris removal, along with efforts to support long-term rebuilding and fundraisers for small businesses.
How to Help
- Donate to a verified fundraiser via the Wisconsin Flood Relief Hub
- Spread awareness by sharing the centralized hub link, including across social media channels. Encouraging others to donate or share can also help make a difference for individuals and families who need help right now.
- Start a certified charity fundraiser for a verified organization providing critical support to those affected
