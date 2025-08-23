Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsMilwaukee County

Actions

$1M raised for Milwaukee area flood victims through GoFundMe campaigns

GoFundMe
GoFundMe
GoFundMe
Posted

MILWAUKEE — More than $1 million has been raised on GoFundMe across all 50 states to directly help those affected by the historic flooding in Milwaukee and across Southeast Wisconsin, and to support nonprofits on the ground providing relief including.

GoFundMe has launched the Wisconsin Flood Relief Hub which features dozens of fundraisers that have been verified. These fundraisers are helping community members with immediate needs like temporary housing and debris removal, along with efforts to support long-term rebuilding and fundraisers for small businesses.

How to Help

Let's talk:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROFILE-PIC-VERDIN.png

Meet your northern Milwaukee County reporter: Gideon Verdin
PROFILE-PIC-JONES.png

Meet your southern Milwaukee County reporter: Brendyn Jones