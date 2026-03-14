19-year-old seriously injured in Milwaukee road rage shooting

MILWAUKEE — A 19-year-old was seriously injured Friday evening in a road rage shooting on Milwaukee's northwest side.

The shooting occurred around 5:30 p.m. Friday in the 7600 block of W. Bobolink Avenue. Milwaukee police said the victim was shot in a vehicle after a "driving-related dispute" with people in another vehicle.

The victim transported himself to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Milwaukee police continue to investigate and seek suspects.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip