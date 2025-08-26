19-year-old arrested after police chase ends with crash into Milwaukee cellphone store

MILWAUKEE — A 19-year-old was arrested after allegedly crashing into a cellphone store following a police chase Monday night in Milwaukee.
The chase began around 8:30 p.m. Monday when the driver allegedly refused to stop for a traffic stop near 35th Street and Scott Street, according to police. Officers said the 19-year-old was driving recklessly.
Watch: Driver arrested after police chase ends with crash into Milwaukee cellphone store
The pursuit ended when the driver allegedly ran a red light and collided with another vehicle before crashing into a Total Wireless store near 35th Street and Vliet Street.
During the chase, a squad car involved in the pursuit was also struck by an uninvolved vehicle while pursuing the 19-year-old near 35th Street and Wisconsin Avenue, police said.
The driver was arrested after a foot pursuit following the crash. On Tuesday, the front of the cellphone store was boarded up. Video from inside the store shows damage from the collision.
Police said suspected illegal narcotics were recovered and that the vehicle was determined to have been stolen. No injuries were reported in either crash.
It’s unclear to what extent the building was damaged.
Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.
