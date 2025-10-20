19-year-old arrested after Milwaukee police chase with infant in car ends in crash

MILWAUKEE — A 19-year-old driver was arrested after allegedly leading Milwaukee police on a chase with a 10-month-old baby in the vehicle before crashing into a tree Sunday evening.

The incident began when officers conducted a traffic stop for a registration violation just after 5:20 p.m. near North Green Bay Avenue and West Olive Street, according to police.

Police say the driver initially stopped but then fled from officers, leading them on a chase that ended when the vehicle crashed into a tree in the 1300 block of West Hampton Avenue.

The driver and his passenger, also 19 years old, allegedly fled on foot after the crash but were arrested following a foot pursuit.

A 10-month-old who was also in the vehicle was taken to a hospital for treatment of nonfatal injuries. The passenger was hospitalized with serious but nonfatal injuries.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

