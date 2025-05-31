18-year-old dead after Saturday morning shooting, Milwaukee police say

MILWAUKEE — According to the Milwaukee Police Department, an 18-year-old is dead following a shooting early Saturday morning.

The shooting happened Saturday, May 31, around 5 a.m. in the area of 41st St. and Glendale Ave.

Police say the 18-year-old victim died at the scene.

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating and is in search of unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

