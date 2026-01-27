18 local businesses help launch first Winter Wellness Week in downtown Milwaukee

Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21 announced its first-ever Winter Wellness Week, running now through Friday, Jan. 30, featuring discounts and promotions at 18 downtown businesses focused on health and rejuvenation.

The event aims to help residents fulfill their wellness resolutions while supporting local businesses. Participating establishments span multiple categories, including spas, salons, fitness centers, clean eating options, mental health services, and career counseling.

On Wednesday, the Milwaukee Public Market will host a free morning Yoga class with instructor Mark Jasso on the second level of the market. The event starts at 7 a.m., and you can pre-register by clicking here.

"Winter Wellness Week is designed to highlight the abundance of health and wellness businesses in Downtown Milwaukee," said Matt Dorner, CEO of Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21. "Our intent is to support the community in their wellness journeys, while also bringing additional foot traffic to our retailers and health providers."

Beyond discounts, the week features daily programming, including yoga sessions and sound bath experiences. Advance registration is required for all daily events.

Participating businesses include AESTHETICS 360°, barre3 Milwaukee, East Bank Athletic & Social, Float Milwaukee, Forage Kitchen, Grassroots Salad Company, HoneyBee Sage Wellness Café, Institute of Beauty and Wellness, Mason Street Massage, Milwaukee Area Psychological Services (MAPS), Neroli Salon & Spa, Psychiatric Consultants & Therapists, Range Light Coaching and Consulting LLC, Select Pain Care, SPIRE Fitness, Sport Fit Milwaukee, Wisconsin Athletic Club – Downtown, and Zero to 100 Fitness & MMA.

