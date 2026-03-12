17-year-old suspect shot at by Milwaukee police after barricading in a gas station

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) was dispatched to a call on the 7600 block of West Capitol Drive late Wednesday night after receiving a report about a person with a weapon, MPD said in a statement.

When they arrived, a 17-year-old male went into a gas station and barricaded himself inside.

Some time after, the 17-year-old exited the gas station and stood as if he had a weapon on him by shifting his arm in and out of his front waistline, according to MPD.

An officer fired one shot in his direction, but did not hit the subject. The suspect was taken into custody with charges to be reviewed by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

