16th Street Bridge to remain closed until April

MILWAUKEE — The 16th Street Bridge will remain closed to the public for the next few months, the City of Milwaukee announced Friday.

The bridge closed earlier this month after a floor beam was found to be showing signs of accelerated wear. Due to the time needed to fabricate the replacement beam and complete the installation, the bridge is expected to remain closed until April.

A representative from Potawatomi noted the closure will impact access to the entrance/exit on the west side of the casino's parking structure. All other entrances to the parking structure will remain open.

The northern portion of the viaduct over the Menomonee River was already closed between Canal Street and Clybourn Street for an ongoing rehabilitation project of the section of the bridge over the Menomonee River.

Other portions of the bridge are anticipated to undergo partial replacement or rehabilitation in the coming years as the City invests in maintaining this critical link to and over the Menomonee Valley.

City of Milwaukee

