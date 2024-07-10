16-year-old shot, Milwaukee police searching for suspects

Milwaukee police are searching for suspects after a 16-year-old was shot.

It happened along the 3100 block of N. Palmer Street just before 1:00 a.m.

Police say the teen was taken to the hospital with a life threatening gunshot wound.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-933-4444.



