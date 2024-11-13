16-year-old killed in shooting near 27th and Oklahoma in Milwaukee

Milwaukee police are searching for a suspect involved in a shooting that left a Milwaukee teen dead.

It happened just after 10:00 on Tuesday night near 27th and Oklahoma.

According to police, a 16-year-old was taken to the hospital and later died from his injuries. That teen has not been identified yet.

Right now there's no word on what may have lead up to the shooting. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360.

