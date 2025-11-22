15-year-old killed in shooting on Milwaukee's north side

A 15-year-old was killed Friday night in a shooting on Milwaukee's north side.

Milwaukee police responded to the 6800 block of North Darien Street about 5:30 p.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224‑TIPS or P3 Tips.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip