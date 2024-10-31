15-year-old boy charged in weekend shooting death of 12-year-old in Milwaukee

A 15-year-old boy has been charged in the shooting death of a 12-year-old boy.

While the teen is being charged as an adult, it's TMJ4's policy not to identify him, as he is a minor. He's facing one count of first-degree reckless homicide with the use of a dangerous weapon.

According to the criminal complaint, Marquell Newburn was found shot in the neck and chin in a minivan on the afternoon of Saturday, October 26th. He was taken to the hospital and was pronounced dead there.

Officers spoke with witnesses who said Marquell and three others were in the van. A witness says the 15-year-old had a gun and pointed it at Marquell, who told the teen not to do it again. According to the court documents, the 15-year-old pointed the gun at Marquell again, saying "say I won't, say I won't." The gun fired, hitting the 12-year-old in the face.

When investigators got to the scene, they said the 15-year-old defendant initially gave a false name. According to court documents, the mini-van was stolen. Investigators did not find a gun.

The 15-year-old defendant admitted to officers that he believed the gun's safety was on when he pointed it at Marquell. He admitted to having his finger on the trigger but denied pulling it. He claimed that pointing guns at each other was a "normal occurrence."

Eventually, he admitted to officers that he was the one who shot Marquell.

If the 15-year-old defendant is found guilty, he could be sentenced to 65 years in prison.



