12-year-old shot brings number of reported child shootings up to six this week

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating the non-fatal shooting of a 12-year-old Sunday — this shooting brings the number of children shot under the age of 18 to six since July 1.

The shooting took place at about 5:30 p.m. in the 6600 block of W. Birch Ave and the victim is in stable condition, according to a press release from MPD.

Earlier this week, a 15-year-old and a 17-year-old were victims in a quadruple shooting on the 3600 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. Saturday. An 18-year-old and a 21-year-old were also shot.

A 16-year-old was shot on the 2600 block of W. Fond du Lac and a 17-year-old was shot on the 3900 block of W. Capitol Dr. on the Fourth of July.

On the 3200 block of N. 47th St. a 17-year-old was shot on Monday, the first day of July.

