100 Black Men Career and Resource Fair aims to employ Milwaukeeans

MILWAUKEE — On Saturday, the 100 Black Men Organization of Milwaukee hosted a career and resource fair at Kings Academy with the goal of employing more Milwaukeeans.

For 30 years, the organization worked to improve the city. Joseph Addison is a member of the organization.

Gideon Verdin-Williams Joseph Addison of 100 Black Men says the organization is committed to making Milwaukee a better city.

"Number one, employment; number two, networking; number three, positive feedback to the individual from these companies," Joseph Addison said.

The 100 Black Men hosted the event hoping to bring opportunities directly to the people.

"Our pillars are mentoring, leadership, economic empowerment, and also health and wellness," Addison said.

Gideon Verdin-Williams Jaya Williams is a job seeker from Milwaukee with a degree in digital marketing, operations management and business management administration.

The resource and career fair attracted the attention of Jaya Williams, a 22-year-old fresh out of college and ready to work.

"I went to school for Digital Marketing and Operations Management, Business Management Administration," Williams said.

Even with an impressive degree under her belt, Williams tells me applying can be challenging and sometimes it feels like you are just a number — but not here.

"I think they're helpful because you could be more face-to-face with the people that are recruiting or hiring," Williams said.

She's not alone. Anthony Harvey tells me he had to be here.

"It's helpful because it's getting some people off the street that are willing to learn," Harvey, a job seeker, said.

Gideon Verdin-Williams Anthony Harvey is optimistic he will land a job from the resource fair and encourages others to get out there and try a job fair.

Harvey wants to be an entrepreneur but is looking for work to gain more experience.

"You ain't gonna know until you can make it happen," Harvey advised.

Williams has some tips for job seekers as well.

"Just have a mental note of what you want to do so you can explain that to the people and have an open mind for every job that's out there," Williams said.

Gideon Verdin-Williams Susan Hartman & Tyler Beaver of Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Milwaukee said people have eagerly signed up to mentor young people at today's resource fair.

Recruiters at the fair tell me getting out into the community is the best way to reach the people in need of this resource.

"Networking is the key, I think, to grow in yourself personally and professionally," said Susan Hartman of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Milwaukee.

"It's important that we go out and really inform individuals to help them understand that we are a resource," said Terrell Ayala of BMO Bank.

With a plan to host the event annually, the 100 Black Men tell me there is more work to be done.

"There's so much thought of you have to leave the Milwaukee area to find good employment. There's a lot of good employment here in the area," Addison said.

For more info on the 100 Black Men Event visit the website, here.

