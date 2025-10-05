10-year-old leads tribute run for fallen Milwaukee police officer Kendall Corder

CUDAHY — With shoes laced and a flag in hand, 10-year-old Liam took the first step Sunday morning — running a mile in memory of Milwaukee Police Officer Kendall Corder, who was fatally shot in the line of duty in June.

Corder, 32, died June 29 after being ambushed while responding to a shots fired call near 25th and Garfield.

“It’s unfair how these first responders are trying to help us and get killed,” Liam, from Chicago, said.

Liam’s run was organized through Running 4 Heroes, a nonprofit that honors fallen first responders by keeping their names in motion one mile at a time.

Liam is running his 15th mile with the group.

“He volunteers his time to come out and run a mile in honor of our fallen first responders,” said Colleen, Liam’s mom. “I hope we don’t have to do any of these, but we are ready when needed. It’s an honor to honor those who have given the ultimate sacrifice.”

On Sunday, he paced the Cudahy track alongside Corder’s family, friends, and colleagues — some walking, some running, all remembering.

“When people show us they care, it means so much,” said Captain Erin Mejia of the Milwaukee Police Department. “He’s never going to be forgotten.”

They ran on the very field where Corder once played football under Friday night lights.

“I met him when he played football here. It hurts because the reason we’re here … is he’s not,” said Nilsa Arce, a longtime friend.

“I always used the word bittersweet because I don’t think there’s anything else to explain how we feel.”

Among those running was Keith Miller, Corder’s former field training officer.

“Kendall was a good friend. He wasn’t just a trainee — he was a friend of mine. Not a day goes by I don’t think of him,” said Miller.

After four laps, Liam carried a flag across the finish line — a symbol of remembrance that will be presented to Corder's family.

“I hope we can get more kids to help with this … we’ll be there if we need to,” Liam said.

For the community, the mile was more than memorial — it was a step toward healing, a way to keep running forward even when grief sprints ahead.

