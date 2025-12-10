10-year-old child killed in Milwaukee shooting, police investigating

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that left a 10-year-old dead Tuesday night.
The shooting happened just before 8:30 p.m. near North Vel R. Phillips Avenue and West Clarke Street, according to police. What led up to the shooting is still under investigation.
Police have not said whether they are searching for suspects or if any arrests have been made in connection with the child's death.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.
