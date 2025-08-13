1 person in custody following fatal shooting in Milwaukee Tuesday night

MILWAUKEE — One person was taken into custody following a fatal shooting in the 1400 block of North 8th Street Tuesday night.

Milwaukee police were called to the scene around 5:30 p.m. where they found a 29-year-old victim who had sustained a fatal gunshot wound.

One person is in custody; however, police are still investigating the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips

