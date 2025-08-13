Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsMilwaukee County

Actions

1 person in custody following fatal shooting in Milwaukee Tuesday night

Milwaukee Police
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
TMJ4
File photo
Milwaukee Police
Posted

MILWAUKEE — One person was taken into custody following a fatal shooting in the 1400 block of North 8th Street Tuesday night.

Milwaukee police were called to the scene around 5:30 p.m. where they found a 29-year-old victim who had sustained a fatal gunshot wound.

One person is in custody; however, police are still investigating the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips

Let's talk:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROFILE-PIC-VERDIN.png

Meet your northern Milwaukee County reporter: Gideon Verdin
PROFILE-PIC-JONES.png

Meet your southern Milwaukee County reporter: Brendyn Jones