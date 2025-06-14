1 injured in shooting near Fiserv Forum, Friday night, Milwaukee police say

MILWAUKEE — According to the Milwaukee Police Department, one person is injured following a shooting near the Fiserv Forum.
The shooting happened around 9:05 p.m. Friday, June 13, in the area of 5th St. and Juneau Ave.
Police say the victim, a 50-year-old, was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal gunshot injuries.
The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating and seeking both unknown and known suspects.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.