Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsMilwaukee County

Actions

1 dead after shooting near 16th and Burnham in Milwaukee; suspect in custody

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that left a 49-year-old dead Thursday night.
1 dead after shooting near 16th and Burnham in Milwaukee; suspect in custody
Posted

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that left a 49-year-old dead Thursday night.

The shooting happened around 7:20 p.m. near 16th and Burnham.

Watch: What we know in the fatal shooting investigation

1 dead after shooting near 16th and Burnham in Milwaukee; suspect in custody

Police say a suspect is in custody in connection with the investigation and will refer the case to the district attorney’s office for charges.

16th and Burnham

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at (414) 935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or through P3 Tips.

Let's talk:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROFILE-PIC-VERDIN.png

Meet your northern Milwaukee County reporter: Gideon Verdin
PROFILE-PIC-JONES.png

Meet your southern Milwaukee County reporter: Brendyn Jones