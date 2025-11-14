1 dead after shooting near 16th and Burnham in Milwaukee; suspect in custody

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that left a 49-year-old dead Thursday night.

The shooting happened around 7:20 p.m. near 16th and Burnham.

Police say a suspect is in custody in connection with the investigation and will refer the case to the district attorney’s office for charges.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at (414) 935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or through P3 Tips.

