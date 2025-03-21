1 dead, 2 injured in overnight shootings in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — One person is dead and two others are injured after two separate overnight shootings in Milwaukee.
The first shooting happened just after 3 a.m. Friday, March 21, near 12th and Locust. A 16-year-old was taken to a hospital for treatment.
What led up to the shooting remains under investigation.
Police are also investigating another shooting that occurred around the same time near 7th and Becher.
A 42-year-old man died at the scene. A 47-year-old man was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive, according to police. Both were victims in the shooting.
Watch to find out what we know so far about the shooting investigations:
Police are still searching for an unknown suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or through the P3 Tips app.
