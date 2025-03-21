1 dead, 2 injured in overnight shootings in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — One person is dead and two others are injured after two separate overnight shootings in Milwaukee.

The first shooting happened just after 3 a.m. Friday, March 21, near 12th and Locust. A 16-year-old was taken to a hospital for treatment.

What led up to the shooting remains under investigation.

Police are also investigating another shooting that occurred around the same time near 7th and Becher.

A 42-year-old man died at the scene. A 47-year-old man was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive, according to police. Both were victims in the shooting.

Police are still searching for an unknown suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or through the P3 Tips app.

