Business owner reacts to triple shooting that left one dead near Teutonia and Florist

MILWAUKEE — One person is dead, and two others are injured after a triple shooting on Friday.

The shooting happened near Teutonia and Florist around 5:10 p.m. in a shopping center parking lot.

A 30-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Milwaukee Police.

TMJ4 crews counted nearly 50 yellow evidence markers in the parking lot.

TMJ4 News

"There was a lot of screaming and crying. Our main focus was shelter," Kelly B. recalled.

Kelly is the owner of KB Vision Beauty Bar, a business in the shopping center. She said the shooting happened outside in the parking lot after a funeral repast.

TMJ4 News Kelly B, Owner, KB Vision Beauty Bar.

"There were a lot of people out here. It was really crazy for us. We ended up locking the door and running to the back," Kelly said.

The two others injured in the shooting are a 25-year-old and a 34-year-old. The 25-year-old is in serious condition, while the 34-year-old is in critical condition.

"As a business owner, as a client, and as a mother, it’s not okay. It’s scary," Kelly explained.

The investigation is ongoing. Milwaukee police continue to search for unknown suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips.

