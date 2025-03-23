1 dead, 2 injured after crash Saturday evening, West Allis police say

WEST ALLIS — According to the West Allis Police Department, one juvenile is dead and two others are injured after a single-vehicle crash.

Police say they received calls of a black SUV driving recklessly in the area of S. 116th St and W. Theo Trecker Way.

The crash happened around 5:47 p.m. Saturday, March 22.

Police say one of three juvenile occupants received serious injuries and died at a local hospital. The other two juveniles were transported to a local hospital for minor injuries.

Speed and reckless driving appear to be factors in this crash, according to West Allis police.

The West Allis Police Department is investigating. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please contact the West Allis Police Department at (414)302-8000.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip