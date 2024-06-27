1 dead, 1 injured in shooting near Washington Park

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Fire Department responded to a deadly double shooting near Washington Park.
The shooting happened just before 4:50 p.m., on Wednesday, June 26.
One person was killed, and one person was injured, and taken to a local hospital for their injuries.
The Milwaukee Police are investigating the shooting.
TMJ4 has reached out for information but has not heard back.
