1 dead, 1 injured in shooting near Washington Park

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Fire Department responded to a deadly double shooting near Washington Park.

The shooting happened just before 4:50 p.m., on Wednesday, June 26.

TMJ4 News Scene at 40th and Vliet.

One person was killed, and one person was injured, and taken to a local hospital for their injuries.

The Milwaukee Police are investigating the shooting.

TMJ4 has reached out for information but has not heard back.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip