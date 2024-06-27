Watch Now
NewsMilwaukee County

Actions

1 dead, 1 injured in shooting near Washington Park

40th and Vliet
TMJ4 News
Scene at 40th and Vliet.
40th and Vliet
Posted at 8:23 PM, Jun 26, 2024

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Fire Department responded to a deadly double shooting near Washington Park.

The shooting happened just before 4:50 p.m., on Wednesday, June 26.

40th and Vliet
Scene at 40th and Vliet.

One person was killed, and one person was injured, and taken to a local hospital for their injuries.

The Milwaukee Police are investigating the shooting.

TMJ4 has reached out for information but has not heard back.

Talk to us:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROFILE PIC VERDIN.png

Meet your northern Milwaukee County reporter: Gideon Verdin
PROFILE PIC JONES.png

Meet your downtown Milwaukee reporter: Brendyn Jones
PROFILE-PIC-ROJAS-CASTILLO.png

Meet your southern Milwaukee County reporter: Elaine Rojas-Castillo