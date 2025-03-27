1 dead, 1 injured in Milwaukee shooting near Teutonia and Carmen

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a double shooting that left a 27-year-old dead and an 18-year-old in the hospital.

The shooting occurred just before 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 26, near Teutonia and Carmen.

Police said the 27-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene, while the 18-year-old victim was taken to the hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.

What we know about the deadly shooting investigation:

The circumstances leading to the shooting and the suspect(s) are still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips.

