MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured early Monday morning.

The shooting happened just before 12:20 a.m. near Fond du Lac and Villard. The victims, a 33-year-old and a 48-year-old, were both taken to the hospital, where the 48-year-old was later pronounced dead, according to police.

Watch: What we know in the fatal shooting investigation

1 dead, 1 injured in Milwaukee shooting near Fond du Lac & Villard

An investigation into what led up to the shooting and the search for suspects is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip