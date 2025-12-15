1 dead, 1 injured in Milwaukee shooting near Fond du Lac & Villard

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured early Monday morning.
The shooting happened just before 12:20 a.m. near Fond du Lac and Villard. The victims, a 33-year-old and a 48-year-old, were both taken to the hospital, where the 48-year-old was later pronounced dead, according to police.
An investigation into what led up to the shooting and the search for suspects is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.
