1 dead, 1 injured in Milwaukee double shooting near 41st and Lloyd

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured over the weekend.

The shooting happened Saturday, Dec. 6, around 11:20 p.m. near 41st and Lloyd, according to police. The victims, a 31-year-old and a 28-year-old, were both taken to the hospital.

The 31-year-old was later pronounced brain dead at the hospital on Sunday evening, according to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office, which identified him as Randell Jones.

An investigation into what led up to the shooting and the search for suspects is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at (414) 935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips.

