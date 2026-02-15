1 dead, 1 critically injured in single-vehicle crash in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that occurred about 2:55 a.m. Sunday in the 3600 block of Mitchell Street.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim has not yet been identified. A second person in the vehicle was critically injured and taken to a local hospital.

Police said speed was a factor in the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or submit a tip through the P3 Tips app.

