Father and son show off 'The Prius of Bikes' being built in South Milwaukee

SOUTH MILWAUKEE — Since TMJ4 News first introduced you to Cheata Bikes in 2018, the motorized bicycle builder has expanded and added new models, including what the owner is calling the "Prius" of bikes. This hybrid-drive bike can be pedaled or propelled with gas or electric power.

Rhavi Bhagat says the Apollo, Goliath, Varuna, and Patrol Hybrid Drive bikes are evolutions of the original Cheata bike. "We've added the electric portion to the front wheel, which gives us the AWD capability and a hybrid drive," Bhagat explained. "You can ride it in electric mode, gas mode, pedal assist, or all modes at the same time."

With all propulsion methods, Cheata Bikes claims the bike gets about 150 miles per gallon.

Bhagat and his son originally built the bike as a way for the younger Bhagat to get to college courses in downtown Milwaukee. After several were stolen, they realized they had a hit on their hands. Since then, police departments have started using the bikes to fight crime. South Milwaukee Officer Daniel Doering says the motorized bikes help officers respond to calls more quickly.

"It helps where you can get to calls quicker, and you're not gassing yourself out trying to pedal all the way there," Officer Doering said. The South Milwaukee Police Department purchased two of the bikes.

The bikes can be customized to the buyer’s requirements. Mike Doble had his bike painted in the colors of his business, Explorium Brewpub, and he’s become a super fan. "It's a bicycle, and you can take it pretty much anywhere. And you can get there fast—it's a lot of fun. I keep a little air in the tires, make sure it has fresh gas, keep it charged," Doble said.

The bikes are made in South Milwaukee. "We are one of the only companies, I think, that builds a bike in the U.S. any longer. That was very important for us," Bhagat said. The bikes include parts from manufacturers in Oak Creek, Oconomowoc, and even from students at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

