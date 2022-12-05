How MACC Fund donations are making a major impact in local cancer research

MILWAUKEE — As the Sports Auction 4 MACC kicks off, a nurse says the money raised for research and treatment of childhood cancer and related blood disorders is nothing short of life-changing for their patients.

“If we didn't have the auction and other fundraisers, we would not be able to do any of the research that we're able to do,” said Elissa Shulta, Clinical Nurse Specialist, Children’s Wisconsin.

For more than seven years, Shulta has seen the fruits of the MACC Fund’s labor play out before her eyes.

MORE COVERAGE:



Starting her time at Children’s Wisconsin as a floor nurse, she says her work is constantly growing and changing, thanks to the generous donations the fund gets every holiday season.

“When I see what the staff are doing now compared to what we did when I was on the floor as a staff nurse, it's completely different. We're able to offer treatment options, like Kymriah, which we haven't before and it's amazing that we're able to offer that to patients who normally wouldn't have any other options,” said Shulta.

Shulta says the heart of what the MACC Fund supports can be seen in every doctor, nurse and specialist who helps in the fight against childhood cancer.

“Those are our frontline team that are working directly with the patients and families as well, and helping them to stay on top of all the evidence-based practice knowledge that's coming out and all the cutting-edge treatments, new clinical trials; everything that's coming out for our patients,” said Shulta.

Shulta says a large part of what they are able to do is only possible through donations and because of that, she encourages people to reflect and try to understand the incredible effort it takes to offer life-saving care.

“It's a lot of money. It's a lot of time, and we want to be able to do that for our patients and families, and the auction is one of those wonderful ways that we're able to provide the funding to do so,” said Shulta.

For more information on how you can get involved, head to their website.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip