Sports Auction 4 MACC: Help find cures for childhood cancer, blood disorders

Every year the MACC fundraises between $3.5 and $5.5 million through events just like the Sports Auction 4 MACC.
For 46 years, the MACC fund has made it its mission to find a cure for childhood cancer and related blood disorders. Your donations help fund the research that makes that mission possible.
Posted at 6:24 AM, Dec 05, 2022
View the items and bid now on the MACC's website.

The MACC Fund has contributed more than $80 million in research over the years.

Every single dollar raised goes straight to research.

Since 1976, cure rates have risen from just 20 percent to 80 percent.

