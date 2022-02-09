Doubles results and recap: 'Two Tobis' win third straight gold, Germany nears luge sweep

FULL RESULTS AND STANDINGS

LUGE DOUBLES MEDALISTS AT THE 2022 WINTER OLYMPICS

GOLD: Tobias Wendl / Tobias Arlt, GER, 1:56.554

SILVER: Toni Eggert / Sascha Benecken, GER, 1:56.653

BRONZE: Thomas Steu / Lorenz Koller, AUS, 1:57.065

FULL EVENT REPLAY: DOUBLES RUNS 1 AND 2

The 'Two Tobis' – Tobias Wendl and partner Tobias Arlt – brought home a third consecutive Olympics doubles title on Wednesday, their fifth overall gold medal. They are the first athletes to win this event three times.

Following Johannes Ludwig's and Natalie Geisenberger's singles wins, Germany has now gone three-for-three in luge competitions at the 2022 Winter Olympics. The country may very well sweep following Thursday's team relay, which will also feature the event's two-time defending gold medalists Wendl and Arlt.

SEE MORE: Johannes Ludwig wins gold in men's luge singles for Germany

SEE MORE: Germany's Geisenberger threepeats in luge women's singles

On their way to victory, Wendl / Arlt set a track record during Run 1 with 58.255 seconds. They finished the race in 1:56:554 after a dramatic second heat, which saw them go last.

Germans Toni Eggert / Sascha Benecken were only 0.045 seconds from the top coming into Run 4. Ultimately, they failed to make up the difference, securing silver with a tight, penultimate performance.

In third: 2021 World Cup overall champions Thomas Steu / Lorenz Koller of Austrria, who finished fourth at PyeongChang 2018. The duo was more than half a second from the lead.

It was a solid albeit humbling race for Latvian brothers Andris / Juris Sics, who finished fifth in their fifth and likely final Games. They missed the podium and were beaten by compatriots Martins Bots and Roberts Plume – a changing of the guard.

Following victories in men's and women's singles, Germany looks to sweep all four luge events at these Games by earning a third straight team relay gold on Thursday. Since that additional event debuted in 2014, it would mark the second time Germany has swept all four of the sport's events at a single Games.

In 11th place, American rookies Zach Di Gregorio and Sean Hollander – making their Olympic debuts at just 20 and 21 years old – did well, considering their new sled and lack of experience. But could the U.S. have ranked higher had eighth-place singles finisher Chris Mazdzer and partner Jayson Terdiman punched their ticket instead?

Luge concludes with the team relay on Thursday, February 10 at 8:30 a.m. ET. Watch the stream here.

SEE MORE: U.S. lugers finish in top 20 of men's singles event