Zumba fitness returns to the Milwaukee County Zoo

MILWAUKEE — Zumba fitness is returning to the Milwaukee County Zoo!

The Zoological Society of Milwaukee said the zoo will host a Zumba fitness party on Nov. 12 from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m.

This is the first time the zoo has been able to host the event in a few years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a news release, Zumba has been known to reduce stress, increase energy, and strengthen your heart. Now, you can take advantage of all those perks at the zoo!

You can register for the event now, or buy tickets at the door if the event doesn't sell out before then. If you pre-register, the event is $20. If you get tickets at the door, it's $25.

All of the money from the event will go towards the Sponsor an Animal program.

