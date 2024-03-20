Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Zocalo Food Park to host 'Top Chef' watch party

'Top Chef' watch party at Zocalo Food Truck Park.
Posted at 4:54 PM, Mar 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-20 17:56:18-04

MILWAUKEE — 'Top Chef' Season 21 premieres on Bravo on Wednesday, March 20.

The season takes place in Wisconsin, featuring local Chef Daniel Jacobs alongside 14 other talented contestants from across the country.

OnMilwaukee is hosting a 'Top Chef' watch party at the newly renovated Zocalo Tavern, situated at 636 S. 6th St.

The fun starts at 8 p.m. There will also be special drink deals and tasty food options.

TMJ4's Rod Burks interviewed the general manager of Zocalo Tavern ahead of the watch party.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Womens History Month 2024 480X360.png

Celebrating Women's History Month