Zocalo Food Park to host 'Top Chef' watch party

MILWAUKEE — 'Top Chef' Season 21 premieres on Bravo on Wednesday, March 20.

The season takes place in Wisconsin, featuring local Chef Daniel Jacobs alongside 14 other talented contestants from across the country.

OnMilwaukee is hosting a 'Top Chef' watch party at the newly renovated Zocalo Tavern, situated at 636 S. 6th St.

The fun starts at 8 p.m. There will also be special drink deals and tasty food options.

TMJ4's Rod Burks interviewed the general manager of Zocalo Tavern ahead of the watch party.

