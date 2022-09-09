Zion police officer shoots, kills man attempting to break into relative's home

ZION, Ill. — A 47-year-old man was shot and killed by a Zion police officer after Lake County officials say he fired shots at officers who responded to an attempted break-in on Thursday.

According to the Lake County Major Crime Task Force, police responded to a home in the 2800 block of Ezra Avenue in Zion for an attempted break-in. A woman said a relative, a 47-year-old man, was trying to break into her home despite her order of protection against him.

When officers arrived, they found the man near the back door of the home. Officers began to speak to the man, who then pulled out a firearm. Officials say the man refused to drop the firearm when ordered and then began firing shots.

Officials say officers retreated and the man ran one block west with the gun. A third Zion police officer encountered the man and shot him. The man's gun was recovered at the scene.

Officers attempted life-saving efforts, however, the man later died at a Waukegan hospital. None of the officers were shot during the incident. Officials say the officer who shot the man was transported to the hospital for evaluation.

It was later determined the woman did have an order of protection against the man earlier in the day Thursday, but the man was not yet served with the order.

The Lake County Major Crime Task Force is conducting an independent investigation into the shooting.

