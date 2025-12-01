Yuengling beer is coming to Wisconsin in 2026

After nearly 200 years in business, Yuengling, America’s oldest brewery, will begin selling its beer in Wisconsin in early 2026.

Founded in 1829 in Pottsville, Pennsylvania, D.G. Yuengling & Son Inc., a family-owned company, announced Dec. 1 that its beers will be available in Wisconsin and Iowa starting in 2026.

“We’ve been hearing from fans across the Midwest for years asking when they’d finally be able to enjoy a cold Yuengling close to home,” said Jennifer Yuengling, vice president of operations at D.G. Yuengling & Son Inc. “That day is almost here, and we’re thrilled to bring Yuengling to Iowa and Wisconsin. It’s always special to see new fans experience our beer for the first time.”

The expansion is the brewery's latest push into the Midwest and comes just a year after the company announced plans to expand into Illinois. The brewery’s entry into Wisconsin and Iowa will also mark another milestone for the company, as its beer will be available in 30 states.

The brewery’s lineup includes Traditional Lager, Light Lager, Black & Tan, Golden Pilsner, Flight, Premium, Premium Light, Dark Brewed Porter, Lord Chesterfield Ale®, Oktoberfest, Bock and Bongo Fizz.

“As a sixth-generation family brewer, our family has always believed that great beer brings people together,” said Wendy Yuengling, chief administrative officer. “Each new state we enter feels like welcoming more people into the Yuengling family. Expanding into Iowa and Wisconsin is another proud chapter in our nearly 200-year story, and we can’t wait to raise a glass with our newest fans.”

An official date for the beer’s grand arrival in Wisconsin has not been announced. However, the brewery provided a locator on its website for fans eager to try it once it arrives.

