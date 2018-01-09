Your paycheck might get bigger because of tax cuts

Here's a look at how working taxpayers could be affected:
BIGGER PAYCHECKS
Republicans who built the tax plan insist Americans will love the new tax law when they see their paychecks later this year.
The Internal Revenue System says employees could see "changes" in their paychecks as early as February. This first month of the tax plan rolling out gives companies and payroll service providers time to adjust.
Until then, the previous tax rates and withholding amounts will apply.
The IRS is "overwhelmed" by the changes in the complex new law. Melissa Labant, director of tax policy and advocacy at the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, says the IRS is trying to get out the most important information first.
"The withholding tables are at the top or near the top of the list of priorities," she said.
She asks employees to be patient. One thing they can do: Consider updating their Form W-4 "employee's withholding allowing certificate," filed with their company to make sure their information is up to date. Labant advises that should only be done, though, after the IRS updates the Form W-4.
Taxpayers can also use the form to request that their employer withhold additional taxes. That may make sense if, for example, they have substantial outside income such as interest, dividends or capital gains on the sale of assets or investments.
Just like every other year, taxpayers won't file their 2018 returns until next year. That means taxpayers will not have refunds in their hand before voting in the midterm elections next year. Trump and other Republicans are counting on the tax law to give them a boost in the elections.