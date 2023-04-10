Young man and woman in their 20s killed in crash near 91st and Silver Spring

MILWAUKEE — A young man and woman died after two vehicles collided near 91st and Silver Spring Drive early Monday morning, police say.

According to Milwaukee police, the first vehicle was heading east on Silver Spring when it collided with a second vehicle.

The driver of the first vehicle, a 22-year-old Milwaukee woman, died at the scene of the crash from injuries; the passenger of the same vehicle, a 21-year-old Milwaukee man, also died from injuries at the scene of the crash. The driver and sole occupant of the second vehicle, a 33-year-old Milwaukee man, was brought to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

No other information was released.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

NEW: Check out this footage of the deadly crash at 91st and Silver Spring. This gas station’s camera captured the moment of impact @tmj4 pic.twitter.com/Wfjdx88063 — Elaine Rojas-Castillo (@ElaineRCTV) April 10, 2023

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip