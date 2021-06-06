Young boy drowns at Regner Park in West Bend

WEST BEND — West Bend Police are investigating the drowning death of a young boy at Regner Park Swimming Pond on Saturday.

Officials say the 8-year-old was at a birthday party with a family member when it happened.

Around 5:00p.m. the family member let a lifeguard know they could not find the boy. Lifeguards immediately announced the lost child over the public address system, cleared the pond and search the area.

The boy was found unresponsive in the water and brought on shore by a group of bystanders who immediately helped lifeguards give CPR.

West Bend Police arrived on scene to take over CPR until the fire department arrived.

The boy was taken to Froedtert West Bend Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing and Regner Park Swimming Pond willl be closed to the public on Sunday, June 6th.

