'You put the light on because you care': County encourages residents to support veterans with green light

Starting today, you may notice green lights at county buildings or on your neighbor’s front porch. Both Washington and Milwaukee counties are participating in “Operation Green Light”.

“It’s a great opportunity for you to show your support for the freedom we have in the United States,” Tennies ACE Hardware owner, Todd Tennies explains.

Tennies Ace Hardware in downtown West Bend is just one of many participating in the effort to support veterans ahead of Veterans Day. Tennies says he ordered more green lights in anticipation that he would sell out.

His employee and a United States Air Force veteran say it means a lot to him that his boss is supporting this program. “It shows patriotism, it shows he cares about the military,” Eugene Vadnais explains.

This initiative is led by the National Association of Counties. Washington County executives lit up at the idea of lighting county buildings green from November 6th-12th.

“It’s just our way of personally honoring the veterans in the community. And it’s a way of starting discussion about the veteran's affairs and things that are happening to vets,” County Supervisor, Carroll Merry explains.

Merry is a vet himself. He says this program sheds light on the challenges faced by veterans every day. “This is just one more way of reminding people we’ve got veterans who gave up parts of their lives and parts of their bodies in many cases and many came back wounded, injured or are still suffering.”

He says it also highlights the services available within the county for veterans.

“It’s a way for us to say at the county level; All of us in Washington County recognize the veterans. We want to make sure that they know that they are not forgotten. We want to make sure that they know they are a very integral part of our community. We’ve got a great Veterans Affairs Office here in Washington County and they have a number of programs that are useful for everybody who has served,” Merry explains.

“We’ve got between 7,000 and 8,000 vets here in Washington County and our job is to serve them,” Washington County Veterans Service Officer, Kurt Rusch, explains.

This Operation Green Light initiative means a lot to West Bend resident, Dan Bruesch.

“It just starts a conversation when they see that green light. And ask why you have that on, it’s not Christmas. Then you can tell them about the veterans and support them and make sure they get the help that they need,” Bruesch explains.

With sons in the military, he has had a green light on his porch for about 12 years now. He says not a day goes by when he doesn’t think about his children serving our country. “You put the light on because you care.”

Bruesch and the county are encouraging everyone to participate. Officials hope vets feel supported and seen this week and all year round.

“In addition to lighting county buildings, bridges, and other landmarks, residents, businesses and other organizations are encouraged to participate by simply changing one light bulb to a green bulb. This can be an exterior light that neighbors and passersby see, or an interior light that sparks a conversation with friends. By shining a green light, we let our veterans know that they are seen, appreciated, and supported.”

“Veterans are welcomed here, they should be here, they belong here,” Rusch says.

Rusch says if you know a local veteran who may need services, refer them to the Washington County Veterans Service Office at the Public Agency Center.

333 E. Washington Street, Suite 3100, West Bend, or call 262-335-4457.

